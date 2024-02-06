Juvenile accused of stealing, damaging playground statue

Cape Girardeau police on Sunday recovered the namesake statue — in pieces — stolen from a memorial playground this weekend, and one juvenile suspect is in custody, said police spokesman Sgt. Adam Glueck.

Cape Girardeau police officers on Sunday found the namesake bronze statue for Melaina's Magical Playland in pieces at a Cape Girardeau County residence. A 16-year-old suspect is in custody. Cape Girardeau Police Department

According to a post on the police department’s Facebook page, an anonymous caller led officers to a residence in Cape Girardeau County.

Police searched the property and found the bronze statue in pieces. Police took a 16-year-old boy into juvenile custody in connection with the case.

The statue depicts 3-year-old Melaina Cunningham, who died in 2009 after being diagnosed with a rare muscle disease.

The bronze statue of 3-year-old Melaina Cunningham at Melaina's Magical Playland was found missing Saturday morning. Courtesy

The Melaina’s Magical Playland playground was erected at the Cape County Park North in 2013 by Melaina’s parents, Jeff and Andrea Cunningham, as a place children of all ability levels could use.

“We’re glad they found it,” Jeff Cunningham said Sunday. “But we’re sorry it happened still.”

The statue was reported missing Saturday morning.

The statue was damaged to the point Cunningham doesn’t know whether the nonprofit organization that maintains the park will be able to have it fixed.

If not, he said, it will have to have a new one made.

“It came from a company in California; we still haven’t talked to them about it yet,” he said.

The nonprofit group, he said, will be able to cover the cost to fix or replace it, and the statue was insured. But Cunningham said he’d received several offers already to help replace the statue, if needed.