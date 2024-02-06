Juvenile accused of stealing, damaging playground statue

Cape Girardeau police on Sunday recovered the namesake statue — in pieces — stolen from a memorial playground this weekend, and one juvenile suspect is in custody, said police spokesman Sgt. Adam Glueck.
According to a post on the police department’s Facebook page, an anonymous caller led officers to a residence in Cape Girardeau County.
Police searched the property and found the bronze statue in pieces. Police took a 16-year-old boy into juvenile custody in connection with the case.
The statue depicts 3-year-old Melaina Cunningham, who died in 2009 after being diagnosed with a rare muscle disease.
The Melaina’s Magical Playland playground was erected at the Cape County Park North in 2013 by Melaina’s parents, Jeff and Andrea Cunningham, as a place children of all ability levels could use.
“We’re glad they found it,” Jeff Cunningham said Sunday. “But we’re sorry it happened still.”
The statue was reported missing Saturday morning.
The statue was damaged to the point Cunningham doesn’t know whether the nonprofit organization that maintains the park will be able to have it fixed.
If not, he said, it will have to have a new one made.
“It came from a company in California; we still haven’t talked to them about it yet,” he said.
The nonprofit group, he said, will be able to cover the cost to fix or replace it, and the statue was insured. But Cunningham said he’d received several offers already to help replace the statue, if needed.
“As of right now, I think we’re good,” he said.
But the outpouring of community support was touching, he said.
“If anything positive has come out of it, it’s been that the community was pretty fired up about it,” he said.
Cunningham hopes the perpetrator didn’t know the significance of the statue before taking it.
He said while he and his family took it somewhat personally, he didn’t want the situation “to be overly dramatic from our standpoint.”
“In the end, it’s only a statue,” he said.
He said while the park was equipped with security cameras, they didn’t capture the incident for some reason. He said he didn’t know whether they would add more security devices to the statue once it’s replaced.
“Are we going to put a fence around it?” he said. “We’d hate to block it off.”
Cunningham, an anchor for KFVS-12 television, said he hopes the news coverage and social-media frenzy that erupted after the theft might dissuade others from vandalizing the park in the future.
He said aside from this and two very minor incidents, the park has not had a problem with vandalism, and most treat the park respectfully.
“We appreciate all the support from everyone,” he said. “We did have a lot of people who were upset on our behalf.”
