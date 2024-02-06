Justice Department sues Missouri over new gun law

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo -- The Department of Justice on Wednesday sued Missouri over a contested new law banning local police from enforcing federal gun laws just days after pulling out of a state crime-fighting partnership.

The Justice Department has said the law, which declares "invalid" federal gun regulations that don't have an equivalent in Missouri law, has scared police departments away from helping the federal government fight violent crime. Agencies risk being sued for $50,000 by private citizens who believe their Second Amendment rights have been violated.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement the law "impedes criminal law enforcement operations in Missouri."

"A state cannot simply declare federal laws invalid," said Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Brian Boynton, head of the Justice Department's Civil Division, in a statement. "This act makes enforcement of federal firearms laws difficult and strains the important law enforcement partnerships that help keep violent criminals off the street."

Federal laws without similar Missouri laws include statutes covering weapons registration and tracking, and possession of firearms by some domestic violence offenders.