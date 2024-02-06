Justice Department: Missouri gun law undercuts public safety

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- At least 12 Missouri law enforcement officers have pulled out of federal task forces because of a new state gun law, the U.S. Department of Justice wrote in a Wednesday court filing.

The Missouri law barring state and local authorities from enforcing federal gun laws kicks in Aug. 28.

But, in a court filing in support of a St. Louis-area lawsuit seeking to overturn the legislation, the Justice Department said the measure has already damaged relationships with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The law subjects law enforcement agencies with officers who knowingly enforce federal gun laws to a fine of $50,000 per violating officer.