Spring 2020 is still the projected completion date for the justice center in uptown Jackson.

About half of the exterior walls have gone up and thus far, the $18.4 million project has gone almost entirely according to script, said Phil Penzel, whose Penzel Construction is building the structure.

About the only thing that set back construction was the discovery of an underground cave during the initial phase of foundation work. The cave had to be cased and the piers ended up having to be drilled much deeper than anticipated.

But after that, the project has gone smoothly and now the bones of the building, including the structural steel work and foundation, are in place while crews work on finishing the exterior walls on the south and west sides of the building, as well as some portions of the roof.

County Commissioner Paul Koeper said part of what has kept the process moving on schedule is the use of more advanced building materials such as specially-designed bolts that are easier to install.

The justice center's three floors open to the public will house half a dozen courtrooms, as well as office space for the prosecuting attorney staff and judges.

A portion of the existing county jail will be altered to accommodate a secure hallway connecting it to the justice center for the transport of prisoners.