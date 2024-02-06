Just a little off the sides ... at Steve's Barber Shop

Barber Steve Wall, of Chaffee, Missouri, and originally of Jackson, tends to the hair of Steve Whitaker of Chaffee on Thursday at Steve's Barber Shop in Chaffee. "I enjoy the people," Wall said of his job. "You don't realize this until after you do it for as long as I have, but one of the most enjoyable things is watching the kids grow up and then you see their families come back. You know they have kids." Wall said he's been barbering in Chaffee since 1993 or 1994. Jacob Wiegand