News October 27, 2021

Just a little horsing around

Dan Tallent holds a miniature horse, Fiona, while fourth-graders, from left, Annalise Wasson and Mary-Ella Durham pet her Tuesday at Alma Schrader Elementary School in Cape Girardeau. Dan and Rose Tallent, parents of Cape Girardeau School District communications director Kristin Tallent, have many farm animals and decided to bring their miniature horses to the school for the students of Mrs. Young's fourth grade to pet and learn about them.