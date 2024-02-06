Jury: UPS must pay Missouri family hit by truck $75 million

LIBERTY, Mo. -- A jury found UPS Inc. must pay a Missouri family $75 million, after a company driver with a known history of drug abuse collided with a pregnant woman's car, causing her baby to be born with permanent brain damage.

In May 2018, Steven Ray Miller was driving a UPS truck and ran a red light, hitting a car driven by Jodi Pannell, who was 13 weeks pregnant, according to trial testimony.

Pannell sought emergency medical treatment and began physical therapy. Her son was born in October 2018 with hypotonia, which is low muscle tone, and was later found to have a permanent brain condition called schizencephaly, The Kansas City Star reported.

A Clay County jury Monday found that UPS should pay the family $65 million in damages and $10.3 million in interest.

Miller, 63, testified he was speeding before the collision. He also said the company was aware he had been charged with possession of crack cocaine before he was hired in 2010.