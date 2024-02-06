Jury service term extended in circuit court

The 32nd Judicial District Circuit Court will not call a new jury pool in September, presiding Judge Benjamin Lewis announced in a news release Monday.
“There were no trials and will be no trials for jurors selected for this term,” Lewis wrote in an email. “So, instead of going through the labor and expense of calling a new pool of jurors, we have extended the May term through the end of the year.”
The present term would have ended Aug. 31, but is being extended through Dec. 31.
“It remains to be seen whether we will have jury trials in September, October, November or December, but we must resume trials at some point when it is safe to do so,” Lewis wrote.
The 32nd Judicial District Circuit Court serves Bollinger, Cape Girardeau and Perry counties.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.