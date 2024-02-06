All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJuly 21, 2020

Jury service term extended in circuit court

The 32nd Judicial District Circuit Court will not call a new jury pool in September, presiding Judge Benjamin Lewis announced in a news release Monday. “There were no trials and will be no trials for jurors selected for this term,” Lewis wrote in an email. “So, instead of going through the labor and expense of calling a new pool of jurors, we have extended the May term through the end of the year.”...

Southeast Missourian

The 32nd Judicial District Circuit Court will not call a new jury pool in September, presiding Judge Benjamin Lewis announced in a news release Monday.

“There were no trials and will be no trials for jurors selected for this term,” Lewis wrote in an email. “So, instead of going through the labor and expense of calling a new pool of jurors, we have extended the May term through the end of the year.”

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The present term would have ended Aug. 31, but is being extended through Dec. 31.

“It remains to be seen whether we will have jury trials in September, October, November or December, but we must resume trials at some point when it is safe to do so,” Lewis wrote.

The 32nd Judicial District Circuit Court serves Bollinger, Cape Girardeau and Perry counties.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 20
Water main break reported on Greenway Drive in Cape Girardea...
NewsOct. 19
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 10-21-24
Local NewsOct. 19
Former SEMO president Dale Nitzschke dies at 87
NewsOct. 18
Poplar Bluff man pleads guilty to sex crime involving minor

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Water main break on Commercial Street triggers boil-water advisory
NewsOct. 18
Water main break on Commercial Street triggers boil-water advisory
Submitted: Voices for Children/CASA host event
NewsOct. 18
Submitted: Voices for Children/CASA host event
November election absentee voting opens across Cape County
NewsOct. 17
November election absentee voting opens across Cape County
County commissioners approve new coroner, SEMO nursing contract
NewsOct. 17
County commissioners approve new coroner, SEMO nursing contract
Transportation Trust Fund online survey available for input on road projects
NewsOct. 17
Transportation Trust Fund online survey available for input on road projects
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10-17-24
NewsOct. 17
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10-17-24
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
NewsOct. 17
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
The Best Years October 2024
NewsOct. 16
The Best Years October 2024
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy