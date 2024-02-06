Jury selection to start in trial of uncle accused of niece's murder

Lawrence Schanda, 50, of Millersville will face a jury this week in a first-degree murder trial that accuses him of killing his niece, Jessi Wilfong.

Schanda also faces charges of armed criminal action and tampering with physical evidence in a felony. Also facing related charges is Schanda’s girlfriend, Teresa Baumgartner, who lived with Schanda when Wilfong was killed.

Wilfong, 20, was reported missing on May 25, 2022, by her mother. Using surveillance cameras, law enforcement detectives observed Wilfong getting out of a truck with Schanda during the overnight hours of May 20. Wilfong was not seen alive again, according to a probable cause document issued in the case.

On June 8, 2022, officers interviewed Schanda, who allegedly told police he had a verbal altercation with Wilfong before she disappeared. The argument was alleged to be over the belief that Wilfong was telling police about his illegal drug activity, according to the probable cause statement. Another confidential witness stated that Baumgartner said Schanda badly beat Wilfong. During an investigation, police observed that carpet and carpet padding from the living room and hallway had been removed from the house.