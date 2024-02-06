Jury selection to start in trial of uncle accused of niece's murder

Lawrence Schanda, 50, of Millersville will face a jury this week in a first-degree murder trial that accuses him of killing his niece, Jessi Wilfong.
Schanda also faces charges of armed criminal action and tampering with physical evidence in a felony. Also facing related charges is Schanda’s girlfriend, Teresa Baumgartner, who lived with Schanda when Wilfong was killed.
Wilfong, 20, was reported missing on May 25, 2022, by her mother. Using surveillance cameras, law enforcement detectives observed Wilfong getting out of a truck with Schanda during the overnight hours of May 20. Wilfong was not seen alive again, according to a probable cause document issued in the case.
On June 8, 2022, officers interviewed Schanda, who allegedly told police he had a verbal altercation with Wilfong before she disappeared. The argument was alleged to be over the belief that Wilfong was telling police about his illegal drug activity, according to the probable cause statement. Another confidential witness stated that Baumgartner said Schanda badly beat Wilfong. During an investigation, police observed that carpet and carpet padding from the living room and hallway had been removed from the house.
The case was largely solved based on the disposal of the body. According to the probable cause statement, Baumgartner told a confidential witness that Schanda murdered Wilfong inside the residence and that her body would be found on property that the couple had considered buying. The owner of that property told police that Baumgartner and Schanda had spent an extended amount of time around the barn on May 24, 2002. The owner described seeing Schanda “sweating profusely that day, not wearing a shirt and having mud on his boots. Schanda had approached the property owner and handed him an envelope with $20,000 in cash, saying that the money was a down payment on the purchase of the property. Schanda told the owner that he and his girlfriend were cleaning out the barn area.
After searching the barn location, officers observed a “clearly disturbed area of ground inside the barn,” the probable cause statement said. Officers then tracked an auger, which was rented by Buamgartner on May 24.
Following the recovery of Wilfong’s body, police conducted a second search of the residence. Knives, carpeting and other items were seized as evidence. An autopsy showed Wilfong was stabbed multiple times. Baumgartner’s trial has not been set.
Jacob Zimmerman is the attorney representing Schanda at trial. Baumgartner is represented by Kathryn New. Angel Woodruff is the attorney of record for the prosecuting attorney’s office.
Jury selection begins Tuesday morning, Jan. 7.
