Jury returns murder conviction in case of body found in Black River

A Poplar Bluff, Missouri, man has been convicted of murder in the death of a man whose body was recovered from the Black River in 2014.
Curtis L. Walker, 35, was convicted Thursday of second-degree murder, armed criminal action, and first-degree burglary, Butler County Prosecuting Attorney Kacey L. Proctor said in a news release.
Walker was convicted by a New Madrid County jury in the shooting death of Salvador Ramirez of Poplar Bluff. The jury deliberated for 38 minutes before returning a guilty verdict.
They heard testimony in which Walker admitted to shooting Ramirez but said it was in self-defense.
The prosecution presented evidence and testimony the shooting occurred because Ramirez owed Walker money.
Walker faces up to 30 years for murder, a minimum of three years with no upper limit for armed criminal action and 15 years for burglary. A sentencing hearing has been set for 10 a.m. May 11.
“The evidence presented at trial was on Oct. 22, 2014, a local fisherman was attempting to launch his boat at the Dan River Access south of Poplar Bluff when he observed what appeared to be a body laying at the end of the boat ramp,” Proctor said in the release. “After calling emergency personnel, members of Butler County Sheriff’s Office arrived on scene along with Butler County Coroner Jim Akers, who identified the victim as Salvador Ramirez.”
Dr. Russell Deidiker testified during the trial the cause of death was one of the two gunshot wounds to Ramirez’s head, Proctor said.
The Butler County Major Case Squad was activated, which was composed of members of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Butler County Sheriff’s Office, Poplar Bluff Police Department, Butler County Coroner’s Office, and the State Fire Marshal’s Office.
“Shortly after officers arrived on the scene at Dan River Access, Chief Deputy Wesley Popp of the Butler County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to the scene of a car that had been set on fire off of County Road 305,” Proctor said in the release. “After further investigation, it was learned that the vehicle belonged to a girlfriend of Curtis Walker.
“A third crime scene was identified at 1224 Tremont Street, the Ramirez’s residence, where officers discovered the home had been burglarized, ransacked, and set on fire.”
Officials say surveillance cameras attached to the house recorded Walker and his co-defendant breaking into the residence.
“Walker was ultimately arrested after a high speed pursuit in Wright County wherein he was a passenger in a stolen vehicle,” Proctor said in the release. “Ramirez’s cell phone was analyzed by Detective Danny Hicks of the Poplar Bluff Police Department and information stored on his phone indicated Walker owed Ramirez money.
“Ultimately the co-defendant (Bryce Davis) testified he met up with the defendant at his house on Sycamore Street in Poplar Bluff at 10 p.m. Oct. 21, and at that time, Salvador Ramirez was alive.”
The co-defendant also testified he followed Walker in another vehicle to the Dan River Boat Access, and when he arrived Walker had already shot Ramirez, Proctor said. Davis said he witnessed Walker drag Ramirez’s body to the end of the boat ramp and place him in the river.
“Thereafter Walker drove the car to Butler County Road 305, where he set it on fire,” Proctor said, of the testimony in the case. “Sgt. Jeff Johnson from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, who was the Major Case Squad Commander, testified and a video containing Walker’s statements to Sergeant Johnson and Sheriff Mark Dobbs was introduced into evidence.
“Walker then testified himself stating that he did in fact shoot and kill Salvador Ramirez but that he acted in self defense. He further stated that the co-defendant was not present when this shooting occurred.”
In attendance at the trial were eight family members of Ramirez.
“(The family was) thankful to see the defendant stand trial and ultimately convicted of their loved one’s murder,” Proctor said in the release.
The case was prosecuted by Proctor, along with Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Dwight Warren. The jury trial was presided over by Judge Edward Reeves, circuit court judge of the 34th Judicial Circuit.
