Jury returns murder conviction in case of body found in Black River

A Poplar Bluff, Missouri, man has been convicted of murder in the death of a man whose body was recovered from the Black River in 2014.

Curtis L. Walker, 35, was convicted Thursday of second-degree murder, armed criminal action, and first-degree burglary, Butler County Prosecuting Attorney Kacey L. Proctor said in a news release.

Walker was convicted by a New Madrid County jury in the shooting death of Salvador Ramirez of Poplar Bluff. The jury deliberated for 38 minutes before returning a guilty verdict.

They heard testimony in which Walker admitted to shooting Ramirez but said it was in self-defense.

The prosecution presented evidence and testimony the shooting occurred because Ramirez owed Walker money.

Walker faces up to 30 years for murder, a minimum of three years with no upper limit for armed criminal action and 15 years for burglary. A sentencing hearing has been set for 10 a.m. May 11.

“The evidence presented at trial was on Oct. 22, 2014, a local fisherman was attempting to launch his boat at the Dan River Access south of Poplar Bluff when he observed what appeared to be a body laying at the end of the boat ramp,” Proctor said in the release. “After calling emergency personnel, members of Butler County Sheriff’s Office arrived on scene along with Butler County Coroner Jim Akers, who identified the victim as Salvador Ramirez.”

Dr. Russell Deidiker testified during the trial the cause of death was one of the two gunshot wounds to Ramirez’s head, Proctor said.

The Butler County Major Case Squad was activated, which was composed of members of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Butler County Sheriff’s Office, Poplar Bluff Police Department, Butler County Coroner’s Office, and the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

“Shortly after officers arrived on the scene at Dan River Access, Chief Deputy Wesley Popp of the Butler County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to the scene of a car that had been set on fire off of County Road 305,” Proctor said in the release. “After further investigation, it was learned that the vehicle belonged to a girlfriend of Curtis Walker.