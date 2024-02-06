LIBERTY, Mo. -- A jury has recommended a Missouri woman, whose two young daughters died inside a hot car in 2018, be sentenced to more than 50 years in prison.

A Clay County jury found Jenna Boedecker guilty Friday of two counts of second-degree murder, four counts of endangering the welfare of a child and two misdemeanor counts.

The same jury recommended Monday that Boedecker be sentenced to 22 years each for the two second-degree murder convictions and a total of nine years for the endangering the welfare of a child convictions.