Jury hears audio confession at Scott City man's murder trial

NEW MADRID, Mo. — A jury Thursday heard a lengthy audio confession of a Scott City man charged with strangling his mother with a dog leash and burning her body Aug. 7, 2013.

The trial of Neil Howland Jr., 29, is being heard in New Madrid County on a change of venue from Scott County.

Howland is charged with first-degree murder, abandonment of a corpse, knowingly burning evidence, tampering with evidence and two counts of animal abuse.

In the hourlong audio recording, Howland said he was upset with his mother, Cynthia Canoy, for “taking up for” her husband, Jerry Canoy.

“I am tired of getting pushed to the sidelines,” he told officers.

Cynthia Canoy

He said he strangled his mother at the top of the stairs in the Canoy home in Scott City.

Later in the recording, Howland said, “I can’t believe I did that to my mom. ... I just lost it.”

Special prosecutor Morley Swingle told the jury Howland placed her body inside her SUV, along with her two pet dogs, drove into a cornfield south of Scott City and set the vehicle afire.

Swingle, who once served as Cape Girardeau County prosecuting attorney, now works as a prosecutor for the city of St. Louis.

Jeff Johnson, who served as a criminal investigator with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, witnessed the confession.

Johnson said Howland confessed to the crime Aug. 10, 2013, while being held as a suspect in the Scott County Jail in Benton, Missouri.

Under cross examination from assistant public defender Amy Metzinger Commean, Johnson said there is no direct physical evidence linking Howland to the crime. But he said officers before the confession suspected Howland committed the crime.

A portion of a burned dog leash was found in the home, officers testified.