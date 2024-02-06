The jury found Lawrence Schanda guilty on all three counts, including first-degree murder Thursday, Jan. 9, in the trial of the accused murder of his niece Jessi Wilfong in May 2022.

After hearing both closing arguments, the jury deliberated for one hour and returned with a guilty verdict. The jury's verdict said Schanda was guilty of one count of murder in the first-degree, one count of armed criminal action and one count of tampering with evidence.

Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Angel Woodruff and the Cape Girardeau County Prosecutor's Office's Ethan Cooper represented the State of Missouri, while attorney Jacob Zimmerman represented Schanda. Woodruff gave the state's closing statement at the start of the third day of the trial.

Woodruff told the jury the question it had to face was who the killer was and who was the helper between Schanda and his girlfriend, Teresa Baumgartner. She said they not only had Baumgartner's testimony to determine Schanda killed Wilfong, but three other testimonies the jury had heard during the trial that included John Hitt, Joseph Rhodes and Keith Todd.

Woodruff said Todd told the jury Schanda admitted to him that he killed a woman. Todd spoke to the jury on the second day of the trial when he recounted a story where Schanda told Todd he would give him information that would change his life.

Todd said Schanda told him "she" wouldn't shut up about a murder and killed her. He said Schanda didn't say the name of the person he killed. According to Todd, he waited to tell the authorities about Schanda admitting that to him until days before the trial.

Rhodes also spoke to the jury on the second day of the trial. Rhodes said he had known Schanda for a long time and mentioned Schanda told him he was worried about Wilfong and, the day after, he seemed paranoid about her.

Rhodes said he got a text from Baumgartner on the night Wilfong died saying it would be a good time to talk to Wilfong. Rhodes said once he saw the text, it was in the morning he went to see her, but Schanda told him Wilfong had left and he couldn’t come into the house because it was a mess.