A Cape Girardeau County Circuit Court jury convicted a Charleston, Missouri, man of second-degree murder in the shooting death of a teenager during a botched drug deal, prosecutors said Friday.

Following a two-day trial in Jackson, a jury Wednesday found Jonas Phillips, 30, guilty of murder, first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action. The charges stemmed from the May 19, 2016, shooting at a Cape Girardeau apartment building in the 200 block of North Lorimier Street.

The jury of two women and 10 men deliberated for just over an hour before returning the guilty verdict.

Prosecutors said Phillips fatally shot 17-year-old Andrel Dolphin Jr. and wounded another teenager in the hip.

Police said they received a report of shots fired at 9:38 p.m. They discovered Dolphin in a parking lot behind the apartment building.

Jonas Phillips

According to police, Phillips and two others showed up at the apartment of Dolphin and Dolphin's mother, Bernadette Mansfield.

Phillips shot Dolphin following a "failed drug deal," Cape Girardeau County prosecutors said in a news release Friday.

Dolphin was shot as he was running along the breezeway of the apartment building, according to the statement. He collapsed about 30 yards from where he was shot.

He was taken to Saint Francis Medical Center where he died May 20 from his injuries.

The Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad, which investigated the murder, identified Daniel Venable as a potential witness.