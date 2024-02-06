Jury awards record-setting $110.5M in baby powder lawsuit

ST. LOUIS -- A St. Louis jury has awarded a Virginia woman a record-setting $110.5 million in the latest lawsuit alleging using Johnson & Johnson's Baby Powder caused cancer.

The jury ruling late Thursday night for 62-year-old Lois Slemp of Wise, Virginia, comes after three previous St. Louis juries awarded a total of $197 million to plaintiffs who made similar claims.

Those cases, including the previous highest award of $72 million, all are under appeal.

About 2,000 state and federal lawsuits are in courts across the country over concerns about health problems caused by prolonged talcum-powder use.

Slemp, diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2012, blames her illness on her use of the company's talcum-containing products for more than 40 years. Her cancer has spread to her liver. Although she was too ill to attend the trial, an audiotape of her deposition testimony was played. In it she said: "I trusted Johnson & Johnson. Big mistake."

Jim Onder, one of her lawyers, said Friday that Slemp was "thrilled" when the verdict was shared with her in a phone call, and she hoped it would "send a message." He said she is too sick to talk to reporters.