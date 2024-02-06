All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsApril 9, 2017

Jurors to be brought in for Pamela Hupp murder trial

ST. CHARLES, Mo. -- A suburban St. Louis woman accused of killing a disabled man to shift attention away from her in another slaying will have a jury from another county decide the case, which could result in the death penalty. St. Charles County Circuit Judge Jon Cunningham on Friday sided with Pamela Hupp's attorneys in ruling jurors will be brought in from an unspecified county for Hupp's murder trial, given the intense publicity the case has received locally, the St. ...

Associated Press

ST. CHARLES, Mo. -- A suburban St. Louis woman accused of killing a disabled man to shift attention away from her in another slaying will have a jury from another county decide the case, which could result in the death penalty.

St. Charles County Circuit Judge Jon Cunningham on Friday sided with Pamela Hupp's attorneys in ruling jurors will be brought in from an unspecified county for Hupp's murder trial, given the intense publicity the case has received locally, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. Prosecutors didn't oppose the request.

"The court recognized Mrs. Hupp's right to a fair and impartial jury. We respect the Court's decision," said Nick Williams, one of Hupp's attorneys.

Hupp, 58, has pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in last August's shooting death of 33-year-old Louis Gumpenberger, a St. Charles man who was left physically and mentally impaired after a 2005 car wreck.

According to prosecutors, Hupp lured Gumpenberger to her home, killed him and tried to make it look like he had been trying to kidnap her and take $150,000 in insurance money she received after her friend, Betsy Faria, was killed in 2011. They allege Hupp tried to make it look like Faria's husband, Russell Faria, had sent Gumpenberger, and Hupp did this to deflect attention from her in the re-investigation of Betsy Faria's death.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Russell Faria had been convicted of killing his wife, but he was later acquitted in a retrial. He believes Hupp should be investigated in his wife's killing.

Hupp has denied any wrongdoing and hasn't been charged in Betsy Faria's death.

St. Charles County Prosecutor Tim Lohmar is seeking the death penalty.

No women are among 26 Missouri inmates awaiting execution by injection. A woman has not been executed in Missouri since 1953, but that was a federal case. Bonnie Heady was sent to the gas chamber with lover Carl Hall for the kidnapping and murder of a 6-year-old boy in Kansas City.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 19
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
NewsNov. 19
Putin lowers the threshold for using his nuclear arsenal aft...
NewsNov. 19
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for ...
NewsNov. 18
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Bridge repairs
NewsNov. 18
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Bridge repairs
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
NewsNov. 18
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
NewsNov. 18
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
NewsNov. 17
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
NewsNov. 16
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy