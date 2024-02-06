Jurors convict man in abduction, killing of Springfield girl

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- A former middle-school football coach was found guilty Thursday of snatching a 10-year-old girl from a quiet Springfield neighborhood in front of horrified witnesses and then raping and killing her.

Jurors convicted Craig Wood of first-degree murder in the February 2014 death of Hailey Owens. Jurors will hear more arguments before deciding whether to recommend the death sentence.

Wood's attorney, Patrick Berrigan, didn't dispute Wood killed Hailey, but contended Wood didn't deliberate first, as prosecutors allege. Berrigan described the abduction as impulsive, saying Wood had "no disguise whatsoever." Berrigan blamed long-suppressed sexual urges and methamphetamine.

During the trial, witness Carlos Edwards testified he was raking leaves when he saw Wood drive past his Springfield home several times before stopping, asking Hailey for directions and then pulling the fourth-grader into his pickup truck. Edwards said he took off running but a drainage ditch at the edge of his yard stopped him from getting to the truck.