Juneteenth events draw crowds in Cape Girardeau

Juneteenth commemorates the day in 1865 when Union soldiers brought news of the end of slavery to Texas, more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation, and Friday, three events in Cape Girardeau brought people together for fun, food, music and fellowship.

On the lawn at One City, 610 Independence St., more than 100 people gathered Friday evening to eat, celebrate black-owned businesses and socialize in an atmosphere of fun and remembrance.

Airbrush artist Malcolm McCrae kicked off the evening's festivities with a "say their name" litany of figures important in Cape Girardeau and Southeast Missouri's African American history.

After his speech, McCrae said he's inspired to see Juneteenth celebrated in Cape Girardeau, by so many people.

"I'm from Milwaukee, where they have one of the biggest Juneteenth celebrations," McCrae said. Every year, his father, known as Pops, would have a booth at the celebrations there.

Macy Brady, left, Simuel Smith and Keihanna Smith set up artwork at a Juneteenth celebration Friday, June 19, 2020, at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau. Marybeth Niederkorn ~ mniederkorn@semissourian.com

McCrae said these celebrations are the result of grassroots efforts by several people, coordinating to allow people to visit each event if they wanted.

"I'm honored, excited to be here," McCrae said. "Hopefully it will continue."

Taneshia Pulley of Sikeston, Missouri, said she'd heard about the event on Facebook and she and a friend decided to check it out.

"I'm glad they're actually doing something to celebrate [Juneteenth]," Pulley said. "I think this is the first year for it. It can only get bigger and better from here."

Vendors included True-Que Barbecue, organizer Michele Jackson's African Cultural Collective, From Scratch Inx, ANTI Clothing, J. Renee Boutiques, Rosetta Marie, Umpkins Unique Hair & Beauty Supply, Toni's Touch Handmade Cards, Cake Pops by Dae, The Corner Grocery Store, Chosen Fitness, McCrae's Pollination Station Art Bus and Pop Up Shop, and Sassy + Chic Boutique.

Revelers gather at a park shelter to celebrate Juneteenth on Friday, June 19, 2020, at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau. Marybeth Niederkorn ~ mniederkorn@semissourian.com

The One City event was co-organized by Michele Jackson and Kaleisha Walker.