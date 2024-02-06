July's use-tax funds way up in Cape Girardeau County

If July's revenue figures from the Missouri Department of Revenue (DOR) are any indication, people in Cape Girardeau County remain comfortable making out-of-state and online purchases.

County Treasurer Roger Hudson's office deposited $168,879.27 in use tax this month as received from DOR, a 20.7% increase from July 2021's $139,975.86.

Year-to-date, $1,742,597.55 has been received since January, a 3.9% increase from the first seven months of last year.

County voters narrowly OK'd the 1% use tax in April 2015, which was approved by a final margin of just nine votes after a recount.

The tax was promoted to voters as the funding mechanism for the new county courthouse in Jackson.