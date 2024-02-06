All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJuly 14, 2022

July's use-tax funds way up in Cape Girardeau County

If July's revenue figures from the Missouri Department of Revenue (DOR) are any indication, people in Cape Girardeau County remain comfortable making out-of-state and online purchases. County Treasurer Roger Hudson's office deposited $168,879.27 in use tax this month as received from DOR, a 20.7% increase from July 2021's $139,975.86...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Cape Girardeau County Treasurer Roger Hudson views an Excel spreadsheet in his office Feb. 14 at No. 1 Barton Square in Jackson. Use-tax receipts for July are significantly up compared to the same time frame a year ago.
Cape Girardeau County Treasurer Roger Hudson views an Excel spreadsheet in his office Feb. 14 at No. 1 Barton Square in Jackson. Use-tax receipts for July are significantly up compared to the same time frame a year ago.Jeff Long

If July's revenue figures from the Missouri Department of Revenue (DOR) are any indication, people in Cape Girardeau County remain comfortable making out-of-state and online purchases.

County Treasurer Roger Hudson's office deposited $168,879.27 in use tax this month as received from DOR, a 20.7% increase from July 2021's $139,975.86.

Year-to-date, $1,742,597.55 has been received since January, a 3.9% increase from the first seven months of last year.

County voters narrowly OK'd the 1% use tax in April 2015, which was approved by a final margin of just nine votes after a recount.

The tax was promoted to voters as the funding mechanism for the new county courthouse in Jackson.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Other funds show decreases

  • General Sales Tax fund for July totaled $707,544.46, down more than 5%, or $38,721.05, from last July's total of $746,265.51.

July's sales tax receipts are down despite the current inflationary spiral.

On Wednesday, the Labor Department's Consumer Price Index reported prices on items such as gasoline, food and rent increased 9.1% in June, notching a new 40-year high in U.S. inflation.

  • Proposition One, a half-cent sales tax primarily funding road and bridge projects and approved by county voters in August 2006, took in $707,544.12 this month, down more than 5% from July 2021's $746,263.17.
  • Law Enforcement Public Safety Tax, a half-cent levy approved 57% to 43% in a June 2020 referendum to help the county sheriff's office hire and retain staff, upgrade equipment and underwrite jail operations, took in $705,419.86 in July, down nearly 5% from July 2021's $740,681.31.
Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 3
Street projects presented to Cape City Council
NewsDec. 2
Whitewater woman arrested for alleged methamphetamine posses...
NewsDec. 2
Cape Girardeau man faces felony charge after gun discovery a...
NewsDec. 2
St. Louis man arrested for alleged methamphetamine possessio...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police report 12-3-24
NewsDec. 2
Police report 12-3-24
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-2-24
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-2-24
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-2-24
Wappapello registered sex offender pleads guilty to possession of child pornography
NewsNov. 29
Wappapello registered sex offender pleads guilty to possession of child pornography
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
NewsNov. 28
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
NewsNov. 28
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
NewsNov. 27
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy