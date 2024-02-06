All sections
NewsJune 8, 2021

Julie Triller is Cape County's new HR director

Julie Triller, a veteran of 30 years of human resources experience in government and the private sector, is Cape Girardeau County's new human resources and payroll director. Triller, a graduate of St. Vincent dePaul High School in Perryville, Missouri, comes to the county administration building in Jackson after 3 1/2 years as an HR generalist for Jefferson County, experienced in workers compensation, benefits, retirement issues and leave-of-absence policy. ...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Julie Triller
Julie Triller

Julie Triller, a veteran of 30 years of human resources experience in government and the private sector, is Cape Girardeau County's new human resources and payroll director.

Triller, a graduate of St. Vincent dePaul High School in Perryville, Missouri, comes to the county administration building in Jackson after 3 1/2 years as an HR generalist for Jefferson County, experienced in workers compensation, benefits, retirement issues and leave-of-absence policy. She also has cross-training in payroll.

Previous to government service, Triller worked for Schaefer Water Centers, now Culligan, in Herculaneum, Missouri, and for Atlas Molded Products in Perryville, a manufacturer of expanded polystyrene (EPS) insulation for construction and product packaging.

Triller is active musically, performing in the area as a vocalist with the bands Slim Chance and Kickin' Kountry, and as a rhythm guitarist with the group Rumours.

Triller, who will head a two-person county HR/payroll department, began her duties at the county administration building May 10, succeeding Gina Snyder, now the HR and risk management director for the City of Cape Girardeau.

Revenue update

County Treasurer Roger Hudson told the County Commission on Monday the most recent monthly figures for the county's half-cent general sales tax show a 31.53% increase from the same period a year ago, with generated revenue at $869,339.83, an increase of $208,415.18.

On May 4, 2020, Gov. Mike Parson lifted the state's stay-at-home order — a directive that may have been a primary cause of the sharp decline in general sales tax receipts temporarily last year.

For the year-to-date, Cape Girardeau County's general sales tax revenue is at $4,094,407.32, or 6.94% ahead of the YTD figure in 2020.

