Julie Triller is Cape County's new HR director

Julie Triller, a veteran of 30 years of human resources experience in government and the private sector, is Cape Girardeau County's new human resources and payroll director.

Triller, a graduate of St. Vincent dePaul High School in Perryville, Missouri, comes to the county administration building in Jackson after 3 1/2 years as an HR generalist for Jefferson County, experienced in workers compensation, benefits, retirement issues and leave-of-absence policy. She also has cross-training in payroll.

Previous to government service, Triller worked for Schaefer Water Centers, now Culligan, in Herculaneum, Missouri, and for Atlas Molded Products in Perryville, a manufacturer of expanded polystyrene (EPS) insulation for construction and product packaging.

Triller is active musically, performing in the area as a vocalist with the bands Slim Chance and Kickin' Kountry, and as a rhythm guitarist with the group Rumours.