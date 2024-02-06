Judge won't block provision of new Missouri abortion law

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A judge won't block a portion of a new Missouri law that tightens abortion regulations from taking effect Tuesday.
Planned Parenthood and the ACLU challenged a requirement the doctor who will perform an abortion must give specific information about the procedure to a woman at least 72 hours beforehand.
Previously, doctors, nurses, physicians' assistants, licensed counselors and others could provide women with information about their options, medical procedures and the risks.
The lawsuit states the new requirement will force women to make two trips to the clinic -- with some having to drive hundreds of miles -- while providing the same information they receive under current procedures.
A Jackson County judge ruled Monday the opponents' arguments didn't meet the bar for the law to be temporarily halted.
