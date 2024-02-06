Judge vetoes plan to cut Missouri public defenders' workload

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A federal judge refused approval of a deal to reduce Missouri public defenders' case workloads, saying the proposed agreement is essentially unworkable.

The consent decree submitted to the court in May would have limited public defenders to no more than 174 hours of casework a month, according to KCUR-FM.

Though studies dating back to 1993 conclude the Missouri public defender system is stretched beyond capacity, in an order issued Monday, U.S. District Judge Nanette Laughrey said the consent decree proposed was not the way to solve the problem since judges were not bound by the agreement, forcing public defenders to choose between violating the consent decree or being subject to contempt of court.

"Viewed from this enforcement perspective, the proposed consent decree appears illusory because the (Missouri public defender system) is caught between conflicting judicial decrees and there is no practical remedy," Laughrey wrote.