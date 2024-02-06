Judge vacates conviction of Missouri man imprisoned nearly 3 decades

ST. LOUIS — A Missouri judge on Tuesday overturned the conviction of a man who has served nearly 28 years of a life sentence for a killing he has always said he didn't commit.

Lamar Johnson, 50, closed his eyes and shook his head slightly as a member of his legal team patted him on the back when Circuit Judge David Mason issued his ruling. In coming to his decision, Mason explained there had to be "reliable evidence of actual innocence — evidence so reliable that it actually passes the standard of clear and convincing."

Johnson walked free after he was processed out at the courthouse. Beaming, he walked up to reporters in the courthouse lobby about two hours after the ruling and thanked everyone who worked on his case, as well as the judge.

"This is unbelievable," said Johnson, who didn't take any questions.

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, who filed a motion in August seeking Johnson's release after an investigation her office conducted with help from the Innocence Project convinced her he was telling the truth, applauded the ruling.

Lamar Johnson, left, embraces St. Louis Prosecutor Kim Garner on Tuesday after St. Louis Circuit Judge David Mason vacated his murder conviction during a hearing in St. Louis. Christian Gooden ~ St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP, pool

"Mr. Lamar Johnson. Thank you. You're free," she said before the gathered press.

Gardner said this is a time for Johnson to spend with his attorneys and family.

"This is Valentine's Day and this is historical," she said.

The Republican-led state Attorney General's Office fought to keep Johnson locked up. A spokeswoman for the office, Madeline Sieren, said in an email that the office will take no further action in the case. She again defended the office's push to keep Johnson behind bars.

"As he stated when he was sworn in, Attorney General (Andrew) Bailey is committed to enforcing the laws as written," Sieren wrote. "Our office defended the rule of law and worked to uphold the original verdict that a jury of Johnson's peers deemed to be appropriate based on the facts presented at trial."

Erika Barrow, former girlfriend to Lamar Johnson, reacts Tuesday after St. Louis Circuit Judge David Mason vacated his murder conviction during a hearing in St. Louis. Christian Gooden ~ St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP, pool

Johnson's attorneys blasted the state Attorney General's Office after the hearing, saying it "never stopped claiming Lamar was guilty and was comfortable to have him languish and die in prison."

"Yet, when this State's highest law enforcement office could hide from a courtroom no more, it presented nothing to challenge the overwhelming body of evidence that the circuit attorney and Lamar Johnson had amassed," they said in a statement.

Johnson plans to reconnect with his family and enjoy experiences he was denied for most of his adult life while locked up, his lawyers said.

"While today brings joy, nothing can restore all that the state stole from him. Nothing will give him back the nearly three decades he lost while separated from his daughters and family," they said. "The evidence that proved his innocence was available at his trial, but it was kept hidden or ignored by those who saw no value in the lives of two young Black men from the South Side."