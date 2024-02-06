Judge upholds St. Louis Zoo gun ban; opponents vow to appeal

ST. LOUIS -- A judge is upholding a policy barring visitors from entering St. Louis Zoo with guns, despite pressure from gun-rights advocates who are pushing for firearms restrictions to be lifted at zoos nationwide.

St. Louis Circuit Judge Joan Moriarty ruled Friday the publicly funded institution fits the state law's definition of a "gun-free zone."

The decision makes permanent a temporary ban issued in June 2015 after Ohio gun-rights activist Jeffry Smith announced plans to lead an armed group into the zoo to challenge its prohibition of guns, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Missouri residents passed an amendment to the state constitution in 2014 guaranteeing an "unalienable" right to bear arms in the state.

Gun-rights supporters said publicly owned zoos have misinterpreted laws and are illegally banning firearms.

Their victories include the Houston Zoo, which was ordered in 2015 to take down signs banning guns.