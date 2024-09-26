KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A federal judge this week tossed a lawsuit against a Tennessee congressman who falsely accused a Kansas man of being involved in a deadly shooting at a rally celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl victory this year.

U.S. District Judge John Broomes ruled that the case should not be handled in Kansas, where plaintiff Denton Loudermill Jr. lives. U.S. Rep. Tim Burchett, a Republican, has little connection to Kansas.

Loudermill's lawyer said in an email Thursday that they plan to refile the lawsuit in Washington, D.C., where Burchett was when he posted about Loudermill on social media.

Associated Press voice messages and emails to Burchett's attorneys were not immediately answered Thursday.

Loudermill was briefly handcuffed in the chaos that followed the Feb. 14 shooting outside the historic Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri. A well-known DJ was killed and more than 20 others were injured, many of them children.

Loudermill's lawsuit said that he froze when the gunfire erupted, standing in the middle of the chaos so long that police had put up crime scene tape by the time he finally started to walked away. As he tried to go under the tape to leave, officers stopped him and told him he was moving “too slow.” They handcuffed him and put him on a curb, where people began taking pictures and posting them on social media, the suit said.