Judge: St. Louis police can't spray chemicals on protesters

ST. LOUIS -- Police in St. Louis who have dealt with dozens of protests in the two months since a former officer was acquitted in the death of a black suspect can't shut down non-violent demonstrations or use chemical agents simply to punish protesters, a federal judge ruled Wednesday.

A leader of the protest movement hailed U.S. District Judge Catherine Perry's temporary restraining order as a win "for the protesters and anybody that's been part of the movement in any way."

"We want to be treated like the Constitution says, and not like terrorists," said Cori Bush of the Frontline protest movement. "We're only protesting injustice against the black community."

Koran Addo, spokesman for Mayor Lyda Krewson, said in a statement the city "will comply with the order of preliminary injunction." A police spokeswoman declined to comment, and officials with the St. Louis Police Officers Association did not return messages seeking comment.

A judge's ruling Sept. 15 acquitted former police officer Jason Stockley, who is white, of first-degree murder in the death of Anthony Lamar Smith, a black drug suspect who was fatally shot by Stockley after a chase. Within minutes of the announcement of the ruling, protests broke out.

Some of the early demonstrations turned violent, with bricks and bottles thrown at police, windows broken and other damage. Several officers reported minor to moderate injuries. About 300 people have been arrested.

But many of those arrested claimed police used heavy-handed tactics, including unnecessary use of pepper spray and tear gas, forcing protesters to the ground and even taunting them. A process known as "kettling" also has been called into question. Kettling involves lines of officers moving protesters into a limited area before arrests are made. Several journalists have been among those arrested.

Krewson and interim police chief Lawrence O'Toole asked the U.S. Department of Justice to conduct an independent investigation of police actions.

The preliminary injunction stems from a lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri. The injunction will be in effect as the lawsuit plays out in court. A trial date has not been set.