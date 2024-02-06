Judge: St. Louis gun-waving lawyer shouldn't get guns or money back

ST. LOUIS — A Missouri judge has ruled a pardon from the governor doesn't mean the St. Louis lawyer and his wife who gained national attention for waving guns at racial injustice protesters in 2020 should get back the weapons they surrendered and fines they paid after guilty pleas last year.

Mark McCloskey sued last year to have returned a Colt AR-15 rifle and a Bryco .380-caliber pistol he and his wife, Patricia, surrendered when they pleaded guilty to charges stemming from the confrontation with protesters. McCloskey said he was entitled to the guns and remitted fines because Republican Gov. Mike Parson pardoned him and his wife weeks after their guilty pleas.

On Wednesday, Circuit Judge Joan Moriarty ruled the pardon had no bearing on the plea agreement, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

"Plaintiff and his wife are required to follow through with their end of the bargain," she wrote.

Mark McCloskey said he plans to appeal.