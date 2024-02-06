Judge sets deadline for coroner to file petition or hire attorney

Poor has already granted several extensions, and the state had not objected until this latest request.

The Missouri attorney general’s office has filed the petition to remove Jordan from office. Jordan is accused of providing false information to vital records and the theft of less than $20 from a deceased person’s wallet.

Jordan also faces criminal counts on those accusations and has retained an attorney to fight the criminal charges in court. He has not been successful thus far in finding an attorney to defend him against the state’s civil case to remove him from public office.

Jordan’s term concludes at the end of this year, but he has also filed as a candidate for reelection. He was charged in court Feb. 8.

Jordan still holds the title of coroner, but a judge ordered, based on the accusations from the attorney general’s office, that he cannot perform the functions of the office. In the meantime, the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office is handling the administration of the coroner’s duties. An additional deputy coroner has been hired.