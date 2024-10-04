All sections
NewsDecember 21, 2023
Judge sets $40,000 bond in child abuse case
Associate Circuit Judge Frank Miller has set a $40,000 cash-only bond for an Advance, Missouri, woman accused of two felonies related to the abuse of a child. Tamera Carroll, 43, was charged with abuse or neglect of a child, and second-degree domestic assaults, both Class D felonies, after she's alleged to have injured the child Monday, Dec. 18...
Southeast Missourian
Tamera Carroll
Tamera Carroll

Associate Circuit Judge Frank Miller has set a $40,000 cash-only bond for an Advance, Missouri, woman accused of two felonies related to the abuse of a child.

Tamera Carroll, 43, was charged with abuse or neglect of a child, and second-degree domestic assaults, both Class D felonies, after she's alleged to have injured the child Monday, Dec. 18.

According to the probable-cause statement, most of which is redacted, including the name of the investigating officer, the child was diagnosed with a concussion and a "small subdural hematoma" as a result of the assault.

As part of the bond conditions, the defendant is ordered to have no contact with the victim or any witnesses in the case.

