Judge sentences immigrant living illegally in Cape County to prison

A man living in the country illegally was sentenced Monday to 18 months in federal prison after he unlawfully re-entered the United States and was arrested in Cape Girardeau County.

Gabriel Santos-Caporal, 29, of Mexico was sentenced by U.S. District Judge John A. Ross.

He pleaded guilty March 18 in U.S. District Court, federal prosecutors for the Eastern District of Missouri said in a news release.

Santos-Caporal admitted he was “an alien and was a citizen and native of Mexico” who was found in Cape Girardeau County after previously being deported, prosecutors said.