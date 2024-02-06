All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsOctober 21, 2021
Judge sentences East Prairie man to 120 months on gun charges
An East Prairie, Missouri, man was sentenced Wednesday to prison on a stolen firearm charge. Benjamin C. Wallace, 40, of East Prairie was sentenced to 120 months in prison after pleading guilty in July for possession of a stolen firearm, according to U.S. District Judge Matthew T. Schelp...
Standard Democrat

An East Prairie, Missouri, man was sentenced Wednesday to prison on a stolen firearm charge.

Benjamin C. Wallace, 40, of East Prairie was sentenced to 120 months in prison after pleading guilty in July for possession of a stolen firearm, according to U.S. District Judge Matthew T. Schelp.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

On Feb. 16, 2020, a Missouri State Highway Patrol officer stopped Wallace for a traffic violation. When Wallace stepped out of the truck he had been driving, the officer noticed several bulges in Wallace's clothing. The officer asked Wallace whether he had any weapons or knives. Wallace replied, "Not on me." The officer then asked whether Wallace had any weapons inside the truck. Wallace said, "Yes" and the firearm was in the backseat area next to a male passenger. The officer arrested Wallace, who admitted he took the shotgun from another residence without the owner's permission and he knew the New England Firearms shotgun was stolen when he possessed it.

The case was investigated by the Highway Patrol and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Assistant U.S. Attorney Keith D. Sorrell handled the prosecution for the government.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 25
A Missouri man has been executed for a 1998 murder. Was he g...
NewsSep. 25
Tropical Weather Latest: Fast-moving Hurricane Helene is exp...
NewsSep. 25
Back with the Chiefs, running back Kareem Hunt wants to prov...
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
NewsSep. 24
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
NewsSep. 23
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
NewsSep. 23
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
NewsSep. 23
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
NewsSep. 23
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy