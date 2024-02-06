All sections
NewsJuly 17, 2018

Judge sentences Cape man to 77 months in prison on fraud charges

A federal judge sentenced a Cape Girardeau man to 77 months in prison on six felony counts of mail fraud and one felony count of wire fraud, the U.S. Attorney's Office said Monday. U.S. District Judge Audrey Fleissig handed down the sentence for Darnell Moon, 30...

Southeast Missourian

A federal judge sentenced a Cape Girardeau man to 77 months in prison on six felony counts of mail fraud and one felony count of wire fraud, the U.S. Attorney's Office said Monday.

U.S. District Judge Audrey Fleissig handed down the sentence for Darnell Moon, 30.

Moon entered a guilty plea in April. He admitted he solicited individuals to pose as employees of nonexistent companies for the purpose of filing false tax returns and claiming fraudulent refunds, according to a news release.

Moon created false W-2 forms for the purported employees in the names of the nonexistent "employers." Moon then would either file or help the individual file a fraudulent tax return with the Internal Revenue Service.

Based on the false return, the IRS would issue a tax refund the individual would split with Moon, federal prosecutors said in the news release.

The IRS investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul W. Hahn prosecuted the case, according to the release.

Local News
