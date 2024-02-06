Judge sentences Cape man to 77 months in prison on fraud charges

A federal judge sentenced a Cape Girardeau man to 77 months in prison on six felony counts of mail fraud and one felony count of wire fraud, the U.S. Attorney's Office said Monday.

U.S. District Judge Audrey Fleissig handed down the sentence for Darnell Moon, 30.

Moon entered a guilty plea in April. He admitted he solicited individuals to pose as employees of nonexistent companies for the purpose of filing false tax returns and claiming fraudulent refunds, according to a news release.