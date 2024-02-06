Judge says too many poor people kept in jail awaiting trial

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri Chief Justice Patricia Breckenridge is calling for a review of the way courts hold people in jail before trial.

In her final State of the Judiciary address Tuesday, Breckenridge told lawmakers costly pretrial incarcerations affect poor people who cannot pay bonds, creating negative consequences for the individual and society. She said a Supreme Court task force will recommend changes to current practices.

Under the current Missouri law, an individual can be put in jail while awaiting trial only when he or she is a flight risk, charged with a capital offense or a danger to a victim, witness or community.

Breckenridge also called for higher pay for state employees who work in courts.

Missouri currently has the lowest average government employee salary of any state. The average annual pay for a state employee is $37,476, according to a 2016 Missouri compensation and benefits study.