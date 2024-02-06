Judge says state's only abortion clinic can remain open

ST. LOUIS -- A St. Louis judge issued another order Monday to keep Missouri's only abortion clinic operating while a fight over the facility's license plays out in court.

Circuit Judge Michael Stelzer granted Planned Parenthood's request for a preliminary injunction, which extends his earlier order to temporarily block the state from allowing the St. Louis facility's license to lapse. The courtroom win for abortion-rights advocates comes after a string of setbacks in legislatures around the U.S.

The state health department in May declined to renew the clinic's license to perform abortion procedures, citing concerns about patient safety, "failed surgical abortions" and legal violations.

Stelzer's ruling Monday ordered the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to decide on Planned Parenthood's application to renew its license by June 21.

Dr. Leana Wen, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Federation of America, called the ruling "a clear victory for our patients -- and for people across Missouri," but said the threat against legal abortion remains.

"We've seen just how closely anti-health politicians came to ending abortion care for an entire state," Wen said in a statement. "We are in a state of emergency for women's health in America."