Judge rules Springfield can prohibit women's exposed nipples

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Women will have to cover their nipples in public but men can continue to go shirtless in Springfield, a federal judge has ruled.

U.S. District Court Judge Beth Phillips ruled Wednesday the city's current public indecency ordinance didn't violate the Constitution by allowing men, but not women, to show their nipples.

The controversy began when two women affiliated with an organization called "Free the Nipple -- Springfield Residents Promoting Equality" held a topless rally to dispute a city ordinance that required women to cover their nipples. After that rally, the city council passed a stricter ordinance that required more of the female breast to be covered.

Although the city council repealed the more restrictive ordinance, the American Civil Liberties Union sued in October 2015 on behalf of the two women, The Springfield News-Leader reported. The ACLU argued the indecency ordinance violates the Equal Protection Clause, which requires men and women to be treated as equals.

Phillips disagreed, saying in her order, "There is no denying that men's and women's breasts are different. Nor is there any dispute that our society has long considered them to be different, particularly as related to matters of decency."

Treating genders differently is constitutional if it supports important governmental objectives, Phillips said.

"The City has a legitimate interest in promoting decency and protecting morals by prohibiting public nudity, and this interest constitutes an important governmental objective," she said.