All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsOctober 6, 2017

Judge rules Springfield can prohibit women's exposed nipples

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Women will have to cover their nipples in public but men can continue to go shirtless in Springfield, a federal judge has ruled. U.S. District Court Judge Beth Phillips ruled Wednesday the city's current public indecency ordinance didn't violate the Constitution by allowing men, but not women, to show their nipples...

Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Women will have to cover their nipples in public but men can continue to go shirtless in Springfield, a federal judge has ruled.

U.S. District Court Judge Beth Phillips ruled Wednesday the city's current public indecency ordinance didn't violate the Constitution by allowing men, but not women, to show their nipples.

The controversy began when two women affiliated with an organization called "Free the Nipple -- Springfield Residents Promoting Equality" held a topless rally to dispute a city ordinance that required women to cover their nipples. After that rally, the city council passed a stricter ordinance that required more of the female breast to be covered.

Although the city council repealed the more restrictive ordinance, the American Civil Liberties Union sued in October 2015 on behalf of the two women, The Springfield News-Leader reported. The ACLU argued the indecency ordinance violates the Equal Protection Clause, which requires men and women to be treated as equals.

Phillips disagreed, saying in her order, "There is no denying that men's and women's breasts are different. Nor is there any dispute that our society has long considered them to be different, particularly as related to matters of decency."

Treating genders differently is constitutional if it supports important governmental objectives, Phillips said.

"The City has a legitimate interest in promoting decency and protecting morals by prohibiting public nudity, and this interest constitutes an important governmental objective," she said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The judge's ruling prohibited the city from ever re-enacting the more restrictive ordinance, which made it illegal for women to publicly show parts of their breasts beyond the nipple.

Tony Rothert, legal director of the ACLU of Missouri, said the organization is deciding whether to appeal.

In September, the court ordered Springfield to pay $750 each to the two plaintiffs. The city also agreed to pay attorneys' fees and court costs, which will amount to about $14,600 if the ACLU does not appeal, assistant city attorney Tom Rykowski said.

"It's a reasonable outcome to a contentious issue," Rykowski said. "It may not please everyone, but it should resolve the issues we have for now."

Rothert said the ACLU is disappointed the current indecent-exposure ordinance will stand but he said the decision "is a step in the right direction."

"It's still disappointing that the city trusts men and boys to decide when their nipples should be visible in public, but does not have the same respect for women and girls," Rothert said.

Information from: Springfield News-Leader, http://www.news-leader.com

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 9
Biden and Trump will meet in the Oval Office on Wednesday, t...
NewsNov. 9
Governor-elect Kehoe announces transition team, key inaugura...
NewsNov. 8
Potential legal action to be pursued after Cape Council spec...
NewsNov. 8
Justice Department brings criminal charges in Iranian murder...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
AP VoteCast: How Donald Trump built a winning 2024 coalition
NewsNov. 8
AP VoteCast: How Donald Trump built a winning 2024 coalition
Celebrate 25 years of Old Town Cape with the new 2024 Christmas ornament
NewsNov. 8
Celebrate 25 years of Old Town Cape with the new 2024 Christmas ornament
SEEDS economic conference to focus on community development, natural resources
NewsNov. 7
SEEDS economic conference to focus on community development, natural resources
Gun Task Force discusses nuisance abatement, municipal courts at Wednesday meeting
NewsNov. 7
Gun Task Force discusses nuisance abatement, municipal courts at Wednesday meeting
Community invited to groundbreaking ceremony for new Latter-day Saints church
NewsNov. 7
Community invited to groundbreaking ceremony for new Latter-day Saints church
Water main breaks on David Street
NewsNov. 7
Water main breaks on David Street
Joe Biden gets blamed by Harris allies for the vice president's resounding loss
NewsNov. 7
Joe Biden gets blamed by Harris allies for the vice president's resounding loss
Trump receives congratulations and an invitation to the White House as Biden nudges on transition
NewsNov. 6
Trump receives congratulations and an invitation to the White House as Biden nudges on transition
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy