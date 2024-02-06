Judge rules Hawley-led agency broke record laws on purpose

COLUMBIA, Mo. — A Missouri judge ruled that a state agency previously led by Republican Josh Hawley broke public record laws on purpose to help his U.S. Senate campaign.

Cole County Presiding Judge Jon Beetem on Monday fined the Attorney General's Office $12,000 and attorney fees, the maximum penalty for violating what's known as the Sunshine Law.

Open record laws are aimed at making sure the public can access documents related to how taxpayer dollars are spent and how government is being run.

At issue are Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee records requests from 2017 and 2018, when Republican Hawley was serving as state attorney general and campaigning for the seat held by former Democratic U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill.

The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee requested emails and other communications between Attorney General's Office staff and politicos tied to Hawley's campaign, claiming that official staffers were being directed by campaigners in order to help Hawley's Senate bid.

In one instance, the Attorney General's Office found responsive records three days after receiving the Democratic request but did not release the documents until forced to as part of the lawsuit more than a year later.

Other responsive records were provided to the Secretary of State's Office within days after that office launched an investigation into whether Attorney General's Office resources were improperly used to help Hawley's Senate Campaign. But the Attorney General's Office never handed those documents over to the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee.