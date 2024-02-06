Judge rules central Missouri clinic cannot resume abortions

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Planned Parenthood cannot resume abortions at a clinic in central Missouri after a federal judge ruled state restrictions were not "undue" burdens on women seeking abortions.

Current Missouri law requires clinics providing abortions to have physicians with admitting privileges at a nearby hospital. The Columbia clinic has been unable to secure a physician with those privileges after a panel of medical staff at University of Missouri Health Care decided to stop offering the privileges in 2015 during a Republican-led legislative investigation on abortion in the state.

The clinic filed a motion in December asking for an exemption from that requirement so the Columbia clinic could resume abortions. St. Louis has the only clinic able to offer abortions in the state.

U.S. Western District Court Judge Brian Wimes ruled Friday the admitting privileges did not affect enough women to constitute an undue burden, The Columbia Missourian reported.

Wimes also wrote requiring women to drive farther to obtain an abortion was not enough of a burden to rule in Planned Parenthood's favor. The judge said the organization didn't provide evidence of trying to find doctors with the necessary hospital privileges in Columbia, or evidence of fewer doctors, longer wait times, and increased crowding at the St. Louis clinic.