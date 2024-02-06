Judge rules against Missouri in juvenile parole case

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A federal judge has ruled a group of Missouri prisoners convicted of murder as juveniles and sentenced to life behind bars without an opportunity for parole can move forward with a lawsuit against the state's prison system.

The Roderick and Solange MacArthur Justice Center in St. Louis, which filed the suit on behalf of the plaintiffs, on Monday announced the ruling by U.S. District Judge Nanette Laughrey. Attorneys for the four named plaintiffs argued in court documents they're not getting a meaningful chance at parole, despite recent court rulings and a new Missouri law requiring that.

Attorney General Josh Hawley's office, representing the Department of Corrections, had tried to get the judge to throw out the lawsuit. Hawley's deputy chief of staff Loree Anne Paradise declined to comment, citing the pending case.

The U.S. Supreme Court in 2012 ruled mandatory life sentences without parole are unconstitutional for juveniles, which the MacArthur Justice Center says applies to about 80 people in Missouri prisons. State lawmakers in 2016 passed a law that allows juveniles who had previously received those mandatory sentences to get an opportunity for release after 25 years in prison.

But attorneys for the plaintiffs alleged of 20 hearings for prisoners newly eligible for release under that law, the Missouri Board of Probation and Parole has granted parole for only two, according to a June court filing.