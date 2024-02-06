Judge rewrites Missouri ballot summary on abortions

COLUMBIA, Mo. — A Missouri judge tossed Republican-written ballot summary language Monday that described several proposed constitutional amendments as allowing "dangerous and unregulated abortions until live birth."

Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem rewrote the ballot summary to describe the language as establishing the "right to make decisions about reproductive health care, including abortion and contraception," as well as undoing the state's almost total ban on abortions.

In Missouri, summaries are provided to voters on ballots to help quickly explain sometimes lengthy and complicated proposals. The office of Republican Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, which wrote the summaries, plans to appeal.

"We will not stand idly by while the courts hide the effects of this amendment and mislead the people as to what they may very well be voting on next year," spokesperson JoDonn Chaney said. Ashcroft is running for governor in 2024.

Missouri is among several states, including Ohio, where abortion opponents are fighting efforts to ensure or restore access to the procedure following the fall of Roe v. Wade last year.

If supporters gather enough voter signatures, the proposed constitutional amendments will go before Missouri voters in 2024.

Ashcroft's description asks voters whether they want to "allow for dangerous, unregulated, and unrestricted abortions, from conception to live birth, without requiring a medical license or potentially being subject to medical malpractice."