Judge rejects state's residency rule for medical marijuana

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- A federal judge has struck down Missouri's requirement a majority of the owners of companies dispensing, growing or manufacturing marijuana must be state residents.

U.S. District Judge Nanette Laughrey last week issued a permanent injunction against the residency requirement, The Kansas City Star reported. She had issued a temporary injunction in June.

Missouri voters approved creation of a medical marijuana industry in the state in 2018. One of the regulations required state-licensed marijuana cultivation plants, dispensaries and manufacturing facilities must be at least 51% owned by people who had lived in Missouri for at least one year.