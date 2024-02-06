Judge refuses to overturn $4.7 billion talc powder verdict

ST. LOUIS -- A Missouri judge denied Johnson & Johnson's bid to overturn a $4.7 billion jury verdict awarded to nearly two dozen women who said the company's talcum powder contributed to their ovarian cancer.

St. Louis Circuit Judge Rex Burlison, in a ruling Wednesday, cited evidence of what he called "particularly reprehensible conduct" by Johnson & Johnson.

Burlison wrote "defendants knew of the presence of asbestos in products that they knowingly targeted for sale to mothers and babies, knew of the damage their products caused, and misrepresented the safety of these products for decades."

A jury in July awarded $4.14 billion in punitive damages and $550 million in compensatory damages to 22 women and their families after a six-week trial.

The lawsuit is among many filed on behalf of thousands of women who claim Johnson & Johnson's talcum powder contributed to their ovarian cancer. Other lawsuits have claimed talc products caused mesothelioma. The company has consistently denied its products can be linked to cancer.

Several of the cases on behalf of women with ovarian cancer have been filed in St. Louis. Johnson & Johnson, in a statement, noted Burlison has denied similar motions in prior cases that were ultimately overturned.

A company spokesman said Thursday that Johnson & Johnson will appeal to the Missouri Court of Appeals.