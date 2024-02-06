All sections
NewsOctober 4, 2018

Judge refuses to order school to put teen on soccer team

LADUE, Mo. -- A federal judge has refused to order a Missouri high school to put a 16-year-old boy on a soccer team while his family sues for discrimination. KSDK-TV reported a federal judge denied the temporary restraining order Monday. The lawsuit is pending...

Associated Press

LADUE, Mo. -- A federal judge has refused to order a Missouri high school to put a 16-year-old boy on a soccer team while his family sues for discrimination.

KSDK-TV reported a federal judge denied the temporary restraining order Monday. The lawsuit is pending.

The lawsuit states the boy, identified as John Doe, didn't make the varsity soccer team at Ladue Horton Watkins High School, and was barred from returning to the JV team because younger players are given precedence.

The lawsuit states that's discrimination, noting the school lets female juniors play on the girls' JV team.

In denying the restraining order, the judge said the school can set parameters for eligibility and success.

The Ladue School District said in a statement it agrees with the judge's decision.

