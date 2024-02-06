Judge refuses to order school to put teen on soccer team

LADUE, Mo. -- A federal judge has refused to order a Missouri high school to put a 16-year-old boy on a soccer team while his family sues for discrimination.

KSDK-TV reported a federal judge denied the temporary restraining order Monday. The lawsuit is pending.

The lawsuit states the boy, identified as John Doe, didn't make the varsity soccer team at Ladue Horton Watkins High School, and was barred from returning to the JV team because younger players are given precedence.