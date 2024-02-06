Judge recommends criminal count dismissal in duck boat case

A 47-count indictment unsealed in June 2019 accused Curtis Lanham, the general manager of the boat's operator, Ride the Ducks Branson; and Charles Baltzell, the manager on duty that day, with a variety of neglect and misconduct charges. An earlier indictment charged the boat's captain, Scott McKee, with failure to properly assess incoming weather before launching the boat and not telling passengers to use flotation devices as weather conditions worsened.

Tom Bath and Tricia Bath, the husband and wife lawyers who represented Lanham, said in an email the boat's sinking was "a terrible tragedy."

But they said they believed it "was caused by a once in a lifetime storm and not as a result of actions or the failure to act on the part of Curtis or any other employees."