NewsApril 12, 2019

Judge postpones ex parte hearing involving Scott County deputy

An ex parte hearing involving a Scott County Sheriff's deputy and a woman who says he stalked her was postponed Thursday after the deputy's counsel asked the judge to dismiss the case. Scott Horman, defense attorney for Scott County Sheriff's deputy Travis Keller, told Judge Gary Kamp the complaint, filed by Sarah Valenzuela, was too similar to a suit Valenzuela previously filed against the officer. ...

Tyler Graef

Editor's Note: This story has been edited to correct the name of the judge who heard the case.

An ex parte hearing involving a Scott County Sheriff's deputy and a woman who says he stalked her was postponed Thursday after the deputy's counsel asked the judge to dismiss the case.

Scott Horman, defense attorney for Scott County Sheriff's deputy Travis Keller, told Judge Gary Kamp the complaint, filed by Sarah Valenzuela, was too similar to a suit Valenzuela previously filed against the officer. In that case, Judge Rob Barker found Valenzuela's claim did not meet the standard necessary to provide an order of protection against Keller.

Valenzuela's attorney, Ted Liszewksi, told the judge the cases were substantively different and evidence would be presented in the case that was either not available during the previous case or was disallowed by Judge Barker. Liszewski said the new evidence includes GPS data from Keller's patrol car and eyewitness testimony.

Valenzuela's complaint includes allegations Keller stalked her, obtaining her phone number under false pretenses and driving past her home hundreds of times. She said in the complaint Keller's actions made her fear for her life.

Judge Kamp was frank about his inclination to side with the defense's motion to dismiss and called the case "ripe for dismissal," but granted a continuance to May 6, when counsel will be allowed to present a more detailed argument for whether the case should proceed or be dismissed.

After the judge granted the continuance, Horman said he would have preferred if Kamp had dismissed the case outright, but expressed a small degree of approval at the proceedings.

Liszewski declined to comment.

tgraef@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3627

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

image
