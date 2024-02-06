Judge orders Missouri to sell parts of proposed state park

ALTON, Mo. -- The State of Missouri must sell part of the land it bought in 2016 with the intention of creating a state park along the Eleven Point River in southern Missouri, a judge ruled.

Former Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon announced in 2016 the state had purchased nearly 4,200 acres along the river to create a new Eleven Point State park, which has never opened.

A lawsuit filed in 2017 argued that 625 acres of the land in Oregon County were within a federal easement along the river, which restricted use only for agriculture.

The state argued the public park did not conflict with regulations for the federal easement, which could be modified in the future. They also argued the plaintiffs who brought the lawsuit did not have standing to sue.