Judge orders Missouri to give juvenile lifers parole chance

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A federal judge has ordered Missouri to develop a plan to provide inmates who were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for crimes committed as minors with "a meaningful and realistic opportunity" for release, finding the state's current system unfair.

U.S. District Judge Nanette K. Laughrey issued her order Friday and gave state officials 60 days in which to submit their plan, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. The order came as part of a class-action lawsuit filed on behalf of four inmates who received such sentences and who were later denied the possibility of parole during hearings.

Roderick & Solange MacArthur Justice Center of St. Louis, which represents the inmates, said in a news release Sunday the ruling could affect more than 90 Missouri inmates, and other inmates could join the suit.

In 2012, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled mandatory life sentences without the possibility of parole for crimes committed as juveniles were unconstitutional. Four years later, Missouri enacted a law allowing inmates who received such sentences as juveniles to have parole hearings.