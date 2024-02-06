Judge: No contempt of court for St. Louis prosecutor

ST. LOUIS -- The city's elected prosecutor was not in contempt of court as a result of her office's failure to have a prosecutor present when a murder trial was due to begin, a St. Louis judge ruled Monday.

Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner's office let "fall through the cracks" the fact the prosecutor for the case, Alex Polta, was out on medical leave and no replacement was assigned, Judge Scott A. Millikan determined after a 45-minute hearing. But Millikan said the mistake didn't rise to the level of contempt of court.

The ruling comes amid efforts by Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey to remove Gardner from office. A hearing is scheduled for September. Bailey alleges too many cases, including homicides, have gone unpunished under Gardner's watch, victims and their families are left uninformed and the prosecutor's office is too slow to take on cases brought by police.

The contempt of court hearing took place in connection to the first-degree murder case of 18-year-old Jonathon Jones, initially scheduled to begin April 17. At Monday's hearing, Jones' attorney asked Millikan to dismiss the charge, noting his client has been incarcerated and awaiting trial for two years. The judge declined to do so and set a new trial date of June 5.

Four relatives of the man killed in the drive-by shooting, Brandon Scott, 29, were at the hearing. "Thank you," Scott's aunt, Felicia Cooper, said quietly when Millikan said the charge would remain.

Gardner was not at the hearing. A spokeswoman said she had no comment. Her attorney, Michael Downey, told Millikan that Gardner regretted the oversight.

"Certainly, Ms. Gardner does apologize to the court, apologizes to the family of the victim," Downey said.

Criticism of Gardner escalated earlier this year after 17-year-old Janae Edmondson, a volleyball standout from Tennessee, was struck by a speeding car after a tournament game in downtown St. Louis. She lost both legs.