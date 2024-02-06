A Stoddard County judge has denied an attorney's motion to have a jury inspect the condition of the Cape Girardeau Common Pleas Courthouse basement stairs when the personal-injury case goes to trial.

Judge Stephen Mitchell on Tuesday denied the motion, filed by an attorney for a Cape Girardeau woman, who was injured after falling down the stairs at the courthouse in 2013.

The attorney, D. Matthew Edwards, also had requested the defendants in the case -- the city and county of Cape Girardeau and the state's 32nd Judicial Circuit -- be required to "preserve and prevent alteration" of the basement steps until the jury has had an opportunity to inspect them.

Mitchell denied that motion too after a teleconference hearing with all the attorneys involved in the case.

The judge set the start of trial for Nov. 14 in Bloomfield, Missouri.

The suit, filed in March 2016, claims Pamela Allen incurred more than $130,000 in expenses for medical care and treatment after she fell down the stairs while working for a real estate title company. According to the suit, she was heading to the basement to retrieve a court file when she fell.