All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJune 29, 2018

Judge: MSHP can't fire trooper after drowning of cuffed suspect

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The head of the Missouri State Highway Patrol went too far in firing a trooper after he was convicted of a misdemeanor in the drowning death of a handcuffed Iowa man, a judge has found. Cole County Judge Patricia Joyce ruled Wednesday that Col. ...

Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The head of the Missouri State Highway Patrol went too far in firing a trooper after he was convicted of a misdemeanor in the drowning death of a handcuffed Iowa man, a judge has found.

Cole County Judge Patricia Joyce ruled Wednesday that Col. Sandra Karsten, the patrol's superintendent, can't go beyond the recommendation of a disciplinary review board finding Anthony Piercy should be reinstated as a trooper and transferred. Joyce sent the case back to the patrol for consideration of a lesser punishment, The Kansas City Star reported.

Piercy pulled 20-year-old Brandon Ellingson over on the Lake of the Ozarks for suspicion of boating while intoxicated in May 2014. He was taking Ellingson, who was from the Des Moines suburb of Clive, for a breath test when the Arizona State University student tumbled into the water. Piercy had cuffed Ellingson's hands then put a Type III, ski-vest style life jacket on him, which doesn't have straps that go around the torso. Witnesses have said Ellingson's arms weren't in the life jacket's arm holes and the safety device came off when he fell into the water.

Piercy pleaded guilty last year to negligent operation of a vessel for using the wrong type of life jacket. He was sentenced to two years of supervised probation and 10 days in jail.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Joyce's ruling was made the same day Piercy appeared before the director of the Missouri Department of Public Safety, who is deciding whether the former trooper's peace officer license should be revoked. No timeframe has been provided for a decision on the licensing issue.

Ellingson's father, Craig Ellingson, argued at the licensing hearing Piercy should be barred from working in law enforcement. Later in the day upon returning to Iowa, he said he was "shocked and upset" by Joyce's ruling. Ellingson's family has received a $9 million settlement from the state and won a lawsuit in which a judge found the patrol violated the state's open records law by not handing over some information or delaying the release of other documents.

"If you're on the blue line team you're safe," Craig Ellingson said. "You can kill anyone you want. ... He gets his job back and my son is dead."

When reached Wednesday evening about the judge's decision, patrol spokesman John Hotz said: "We are reviewing the ruling and evaluating next steps."

Tim Van Ronzelen, Piercy's attorney, declined to comment.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 27
Voss, Davis and Tlapek vie for voters' trust in Dictrict 147...
NewsOct. 27
Uncover the eerie tales behind Cape Girardeau's most haunted...
NewsOct. 27
First Responders Month: Lawrence Atlas' passion for communit...
NewsOct. 26
This Halloween, be safe when trick-or-treating by watching f...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Jackson man arrested after alleged domestic assault incident
NewsOct. 26
Jackson man arrested after alleged domestic assault incident
First Responders Month: Ryan Davie started as a volunteer before diving into career as paramedic with Jackson FD
NewsOct. 26
First Responders Month: Ryan Davie started as a volunteer before diving into career as paramedic with Jackson FD
Cape Chamber board supports "yes" vote on water rate increase on November election ballot
NewsOct. 25
Cape Chamber board supports "yes" vote on water rate increase on November election ballot
First Responders Month: Values stay the same as Glueck steers ship while awaiting new department leader
NewsOct. 25
First Responders Month: Values stay the same as Glueck steers ship while awaiting new department leader
St. Louis Symphony Orchestra to bring timeless classics to River Campus
NewsOct. 25
St. Louis Symphony Orchestra to bring timeless classics to River Campus
Road work: U.S. 61 construction continues in Jackson
NewsOct. 24
Road work: U.S. 61 construction continues in Jackson
Juvenile allegedly points firearm at property owner Monday
NewsOct. 24
Juvenile allegedly points firearm at property owner Monday
Capital Sand opens natural gas station to fuel truck fleet
NewsOct. 24
Capital Sand opens natural gas station to fuel truck fleet
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy