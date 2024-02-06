Judge: Mo. must collect union dues from prison workers

It happened in 2019as the state's Office of Administration and the labor union were negotiating a new contract. The state argued at the time the workers were no longer in a union since the contract had expired.

The move left the association with a massive funding shortfall, resulting in the closure of its headquarters, the loss of two staff and an end to the payout of hardship benefits to members.

Beetem said the state's action was a violation of the constitutional guarantee of freedom of speech and association. And, he said it was illegal because the administration did not apply similar decisions to other labor unions representing state employees.